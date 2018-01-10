Watch: Brightly-adorned snowmen by the thousands liven up wintry Chinese city

More than 2000 colorfully decorated snowmen have drawn visitors' attention in Harbin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Each snowman dons a different look - with some wearing colored caps, while others are in bowties or scarves. They even give a pop of colour to the rather bland bright white snow.

One of the visitors found out about these colourful sculptures on her WeChat moments and came right away to experience it.

"I like them. They are so cute," said the excited female visitor.

While for some others, it was hard to even keep a track as there were so many of them.

"There are so many snowmen here. I cannot even count how many of them are there," said yet another visitor.

Unlike the earlier times when people used to decorate snowman using carrots and pieces of coal, modern-day snowmen look somewhat different.

"We only used carrots or pieces of coal for decoration. But the snowmen here are different as they have been made elaborately," recalled the visitor.