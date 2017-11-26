Watch: Brazil's Christ the Redeemer lights up in orange for gender equality

Brazil's famous Christ the Redeemer statue was illuminated in orange today in support of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, also known as UN Women, and its global campaign to end violence against women and girls.

The 25th of November is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and the organisation has invited everybody to use orange colour until 10th December, the Human Rights Day, to galvanise action to end violence against women and girls around the world.

Rio's Christ statue is just one of the participating iconic buildings and monuments.

The parliaments in Bangladesh, Liberia, and Morocco, the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico City, Mexico, La Scala theatre in Milan, Italy, the City Hall in Bogota, Colombia, the National Theatre of Algiers, Algeria, and Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa are all involved in the events.

This year's campaign called "16 days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence" has the overarching theme - "Leave No One Behind - End Violence Against Woman" - and intends to support those who are particularly vulnerable: refugees, migrants, minorities, indigenous peoples, and populations affected by conflict and natural disasters.