Watch: Brave US homeowner fights off shotgun-wielding robbers with a machete

A group of five home invaders proved to be no match for a Florida man, who managed to fight them off with a wooden board and later a machete.

CCTV footage captured the showdown as the unidentified homeowner brandished a wooden board at two men, one armed with a shotgun, before running off camera.

Moments later the homeowner returns wielding a large machete, rushing bravely at the armed invaders causing them to flee in terror.

One of the robbers then makes a hasty retreat by vaulting over a fence.

According to a report by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the homeowner managed to disarm one of the men at the scene.