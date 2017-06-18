Watch: Brave US homeowner fights off shotgun-wielding robbers with a machete

Source:
A group of five home invaders proved to be no match for a Florida man, who managed to fight them off with a wooden board and later a machete.
CCTV footage captured the showdown as the unidentified homeowner brandished a wooden board at two men, one armed with a shotgun, before running off camera.
Moments later the homeowner returns wielding a large machete, rushing bravely at the armed invaders causing them to flee in terror.
One of the robbers then makes a hasty retreat by vaulting over a fence.
According to a report by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the homeowner managed to disarm one of the men at the scene.
All five men have since been arrested and are in custody at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.
