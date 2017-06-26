 

Watch: Brave strangers form human chain to rescue woman trapped in car during US flood

A woman has been saved from drowning in floodwaters by some brave Alabama locals who created a human chain to pull her from her stricken vehicle.

The surging floodwaters in Alabama were caused by the destructive Cyclone Cindy.
Source: Facebook/Kaycee Brooks Karcher

The unidentified woman became trapped in her car after surging floodwater, created by Cyclone Cindy, swept her car into a drainage ditch in Muscle Shoals, Alabama on Saturday.

"There was running water, moving water, across the roadway. When she stopped at the stop sign, the current of the water pulled her vehicle into the drainage ditch," Tommy Skipworth of Muscle Shoals Police Department told WHNT News.

That was when a group of quick thinking strangers sprung into action, creating a human chain to reach the woman and eventually pull her from the car unharmed.

Kaycee Brooks Karcher filmed the incident and shared it on Facebook.

In her post she said the car was filling with water and her husband was part of the chain, that was in the right place, at the right time.

A state of emergency was put in place in Alabama and Louisiana due to Cyclone Cindy.
 


