Watch as brave firefighters tackle monster US wildfires aided by plane and helicopter

Associated Press
World
North America

Authorities have evacuated cabins in two communities in the Santa Ana Mountains in Orange County because of a fast-moving wildfire.

Jeanna Smith with the US Forest Service says firefighters are attacking the fast-moving Holy Jim Canyon Fire with a DC-10 air tanker and helicopters.

She says crews are "hitting it hard with everything we've got" in hopes of stopping the fire at the top of a ridge and keeping it from reaching homes a couple miles away.

The fire began around 2pm Monday (local time) and quickly grew to more than 2.6 square kilometres.

Smith says about a dozen people have been evacuated from weekend cabins in the communities of Holy Jim and Trabuco Canyon.

Dramatic images captured the battle against the flames taking place in Holy Jim Canyon. Source: Reuters
World
North America
Atlanta police rescue trapped passenger from blazing car after bystanders help others out

Associated Press
New Zealand
Accidents
North America

Body camera video shows police rescuing a trapped passenger from a fiery car crash in Atlanta.

News outlets report a car hit a metal utility pole early Sunday local time, and the engine compartment was aflame by the time police arrived. 

Bystanders helped get two passengers out of the burning car, but the front passenger couldn't get out.

So two police officers got to work. One used fire extinguishers to combat the fire, while the other worked to get the passenger out through the driver's side window.

An officer's pants caught fire, but he only suffered minor scrapes and bruises. The three passengers were hospitalised.

Atlanta police Sergeant John Chafee thanked the citizens who helped remove the people, and commended the officers.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Bystanders helped get two passengers out after a fiery crash but the front passenger couldn't get out. Source: Associated Press
New Zealand
Accidents
North America
1 NEWS
World
North America
Animals

A massive great white shark has been filmed leaping out of the ocean at the feet of a researcher who was trying to film it.

A video posted to Facebook yesterday to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy page shows researcher Greg Skomal standing on a platform at the end of a boat in waters off the coast of Massachusetts.

He has a GoPro camera attached to the end of a pole ready to film sharks.

However, to his surprise, a great white leaps from the water beneath him with its jaws wide in a frightening display.

"Holy crap, it dove right out of the water," the captain of the vessel can be heard yelling.

"Did you see that?" Mr Skomal responds.

The video has been viewed nearly 300,000 times since being posted to Facebook.

Greg Skomal is used to up-close-and-personal experiences with great whites, but not like this. Source: Atlantic White Shark Conservancy
World
North America
Animals