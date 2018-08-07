Watch as brave firefighters tackle monster US wildfires aided by plane and helicopter

Authorities have evacuated cabins in two communities in the Santa Ana Mountains in Orange County because of a fast-moving wildfire.
Jeanna Smith with the US Forest Service says firefighters are attacking the fast-moving Holy Jim Canyon Fire with a DC-10 air tanker and helicopters.
She says crews are "hitting it hard with everything we've got" in hopes of stopping the fire at the top of a ridge and keeping it from reaching homes a couple miles away.
The fire began around 2pm Monday (local time) and quickly grew to more than 2.6 square kilometres.
Smith says about a dozen people have been evacuated from weekend cabins in the communities of Holy Jim and Trabuco Canyon.