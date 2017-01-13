Watch: Bratty Aussie anchor who delivered tirade at colleague over outfit choice admits she 'probably overreacted'

Source:
An Australian news presenter caught on camera delivering an awful tirade at a colleague who was wearing the same coloured outfit admits she "probably overreacted".
Nine presenter Amber Sherlock wasn't happy sports reporter Julie Snook was also wearing white for a Nine News Now Chatroom segment, and wasn't shy about letting her know.
In a statement, Sherlock admits she "probably over-reacted" to the situation.
"Live TV can be a pretty stressful beast, at times," she said.
"And as anyone knows, it’s never much fun rocking up to work or to a party in the same outfit as one of your colleagues or friends. I probably overreacted with the pressure of presenting a live news bulletin."
Snook said the pair were friends and would get over what happened.
"What can I say? Amber and I just really love white!"
The encounter didn't go to air, but some of it was captured on camera and leaked.
"I need Julie to put a jacket on," Sherlock says. "I asked her before we came on… I told you two hours ago."
"I'm sorry, I've been flat out," replied Snook, appealing to someone off-screen to bring a jacket.
"I made this clear two-and-a-half-hours ago," continued Sherlock.
"Amber, if it's an issue, I can get on out of here," said Snook.
The awkwardness of the encounter was plain to see on the face of guest psychologist Sandy Rea, who was also wearing white.
