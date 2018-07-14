 

Watch: Boys rescued from Thai cave give thanks from hospital ahead of discharge next week

Associated Press

The 12 boys and their soccer coach rescued from a Thai cave are recovering well and in a brief new video list their food wish lists, while the health minister says they're expected to be discharged next week.

In the video, filmed on Friday, the boys give short statements.
Video messages of the boys from a Saturday news conference show them still wearing surgical masks, a safeguard against infection since the last of them was pulled from a cave on Tuesday after being trapped for almost three weeks.

"Hello, I'm Dom, my health is good. I want to eat slow-cooked pork leg with steamed rice. I want to say thank you for all the support," one of the boys says.

"Hello, I'm Mick, I'm strong, thanks for worrying, thanks for helping us out, don't worry, we're safe now," says another.

Public Health Minister Piyasakol Sakolsattayatorn says all 13 are set to leave the hospital next Thursday.

Doctors say they will still need to be closely monitored for physical and psychological effects of their ordeal.

A team of British rescue divers who helped save them has just arrived back in the UK.

