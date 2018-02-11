Watch: Boy gets stuck in vending machine, trying to get THAT stuffed toy

A young boy in Florida wanted a stuffed toy so much that he crawled inside a claw-style vending machine of a restaurant to get one.

Mason climbed through a small back door of the machine but was unable to get back out the same way.

An off-duty fireman called in local firefighters to get him out - but Mason started crying because he was having so much fun inside the machine.

The Titusville Fire Department said in a statement, "often times we say to ourselves that you never know what the next shift will bring."

"Well today was no exception. This evening little Mason was enjoying some food and decided he wanted a stuffed animal. He wanted it so bad, he climbed into the game to get that toy!!"

"We don't really train for extricating kids from claw machines, but now we can add this to our list," Battalion Chief Greg Sutton, from the Titusville Fire Department, told WFTV9.