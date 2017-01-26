Watch: Boy comes within inches of great white shark during surf at Aussie beach

A ten-year-old surfer in Australia has had a close encounter with a great white shark - though at the time he thought he'd gone over a bit of seaweed.

Eden Hasson felt a bump as he ran over the shark at Newcastle's Samurai Beach on Tuesday.

His dad, Chris Hasson, was on the rocks taking pictures.

"I took the camera onto the rocks and started taking photos when I noticed a dark shape," Mr Hasson told Fairfax media.

"I was just about to call everyone in when Eden took off on the wave in the picture and I took a number of shots.



"Eden rode the wave to the beach. I quickly zoomed in on the second photo and was shocked when I saw the image."