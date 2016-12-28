Watch: Boy breaks down in tears of joy after learning of his adoption on Christmas Day morning

A boy in the US had an extra special Christmas this year as he learned he was officially being adopted by his stepfather - something he has wanted for years.

In a video, 11-year-old Landon Rice can be seen opening a present on Christmas morning.

He is quickly overcome with emotion when he realises his adoption has been finalised.

The young boy from Oklahoma was only five-months-old when his mother, Janelle, met her now husband Daniel Rice, 9 News Colorado reports.