 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Boy breaks down in tears of joy after learning of his adoption on Christmas Day morning

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A boy in the US had an extra special Christmas this year as he learned he was officially being adopted by his stepfather - something he has wanted for years.

This clip of an Oklahoma boy finding out his long term step-father was adopting him will probably make you cry too.
Source: 9 News Colorado

In a video, 11-year-old Landon Rice can be seen opening a present on Christmas morning.

He is quickly overcome with emotion when he realises his adoption has been finalised.

The young boy from Oklahoma was only five-months-old when his mother, Janelle, met her now husband Daniel Rice, 9 News Colorado reports.

When Landon was five he told his mother that he wanted to "marry daddy" so he would have the same last name.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Nigerian officials stopped freed Chibok girls from spending Christmas at home

01:29
2
Sione Taumalolo was one of two Tongans who died in a crash en route to Gisborne.

'He loved what he was doing' - family mourn loss of boy killed in Gisborne bus crash

00:29
3
Emergency services were called to the East Tamaki site today.

Boy in serious condition after incident at indoor bounce centre in Auckland

4
Police are concerned for the safety of Rebecca Mangin.

Fears for missing Christchurch woman

00:44
5
Disturbing footage warning: A thorough investigation is taking place after a brown bear is filmed being killed.

Horrifying video emerges of truck driver deliberately running over bear

00:26
This scene from Star Wars: The Force Awakens was a favourite for many fans who are today mourning the loss of Carrie Fisher.

Flashback: 'I did miss you' - when Leia and Han Solo shared an emotional hug

This scene from Star Wars: The Force Awakens was a favourite for many fans who are today mourning the loss of Carrie Fisher.

03:00
2016 was the year crime got political and police on the ground admitted they’re stretched.

A look back at the violent crimes in NZ that dominated the headlines this year

2016 was the year crime got political and police on the ground admitted they’re stretched.

01:48
Carrie Fisher, who has died aged 60, became an international superstar with her role as Princess Leia.

Video: A look back on the life of Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher, who has died aged 60, became an international superstar with her role as Princess Leia.


03:23
Parker has the world at his feet after he became the WBO heavyweight title holder earlier this year.

Year in review: Kiwi boxer Joseph Parker's rise to become world champion in 2016

Parker has the world at his feet after he became the WBO heavyweight title holder.

02:05
Australasia’s largest cruise liner company says big ships might soon start by-passing the city

Auckland's lucrative cruise trade under threat if plans aren't hurried for a new berth

No berth was big enough for Ovation of the Seas in the City of Sails today.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ