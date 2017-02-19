 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

World


Watch: Bottle-throwing protesters decry Paris police abuse

share

Source:

Associated Press

Paris police sprayed tear gas at bottle-throwing demonstrators on the margins of a rally today meant to support a young black man who was allegedly raped with a police baton and other victims of police abuse.

Two police officers were injured and 13 people arrested in a protest to support a man allegedly raped with a police baton.
Source: Associated Press

Two police officers were injured and 13 people were arrested in the clashes, which involved about 150 of the thousands of mostly peaceful anti-racism demonstrators.

The skirmishes marked the latest in a string of protests around the alleged rape that have degenerated into violence.

Police had installed a security perimeter around Paris' Place de la Republique for the rally.

Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, meanwhile, urged the government to ban the protest out of respect for police.

Demonstrators carried banners reading "Justice for Theo," the name of the 22-year-old alleged rape victim.

The protesters argue that Theo is just one example of many young minority men unfairly targeted by French police in ID checks and sometimes abused.

One officer has been charged with rape in the case, and three others with aggravated assault.

All deny intentional wrongdoing.

Former French national soccer star Lillian Thuram was among the Paris marchers calling for justice.

"Living in the public space is not the same, depending on the colour of your skin," he said. "We're in 2017. This is a real shame."

Theo, whose last name has not been released, was hospitalised for two weeks after the reported attack in his hometown of Aulnay-sous-Bois northeast of Paris.

After an apparent video of the attack circulated online, angry youth torched cars and clashed with police for several days in suburbs around Paris.

The violence was reminiscent of riots in 2005 that exposed France's long-running problems between youths in public housing projects with high immigrant populations and police.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
Watch out Sydney, there could be a 16cm long spider in a park near you.

Why would you do that? Giant Huntsman spider released back into wild

00:20
2
A huge storm is being blamed as the cause for the sinkhole opening up.

Watch: The extraordinary moment two cars are swallowed by sinkhole

00:22
3
Little Emil was at first confused, then delighted by being able to see.

Awww... Heartwarming moment Danish baby sees mum clearly for the first time

01:00
4
The pair were given the honour of helping take Lauaki from his packed funeral service.

Sione Lauaki's All Blacks brothers Liam Messam and Jerome Kaino help carry coffin to hearse

00:17
5
Emergency services were called to the scene on the North Western Motorway early this morning.

One dead after crash in Auckland

00:20
A huge storm is being blamed as the cause for the sinkhole opening up.

Watch: The extraordinary moment two cars are swallowed by sinkhole

A huge Pacific storm parked itself over Southern California and unloaded, ravaging roads, opening sinkholes.

00:22
Little Emil was at first confused, then delighted by being able to see.

Awww... Heartwarming moment Danish baby sees mum clearly for the first time

Baby Emil was confused at first, and then overjoyed.

Fire engine

No chemicals found in leak at a Waikato factory

Initial reports were that 1000 litres of nitric acid had leaked into a drainage system.


01:23
The video released by the NZDF shares their hopes and fears as they continue to dampen down hotspots.

Temporary access to homes in Port Hills fire cordoned zones given the green light

Residents will be able to retrieve essential items between 9am and 12am this morning.


00:25
Watch out Sydney, there could be a 16cm long spider in a park near you.

Why would you do that? Giant Huntsman spider released back into wild

The 16cm-long spider was named Behemoth.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ