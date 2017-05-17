Watch: Bon Jovi surprise lucky students with impromptu performance at graduation

The rock band Bon Jovi surprised graduates and guests at a New Jersey university, by putting on an impromptu performance.

Fairleigh Dickinson University won a nationwide contest to bring the New Jersey-based band to play their graduation by generating the most interest on social media.

Jon Bon Jovi, who was born and raised in Sayreville, New Jersey, spoke to the graduates before the band performed "Reunion," a song about a class gathering years later to share memories of their lives.

"Today marks the end of one chapter in your life and the start of another," he said yesterday from a stage at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, where the band has played to sold-out crowds many times.

"Enjoy the book; you're the one writing it.

"Don't take anything personally. Accept both praise and criticism equally, but take neither to heart. There are many surprises awaiting you on the journey."