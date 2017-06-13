 

Watch: Bob Irwin's Aussie accent leaves US TV host Steve Harvey utterly confused

Being on Family Feud isn't easy at the best of times but try answering questions when the host can't understand your accent.

Family Feud host Steve Harvey was left scratching his head when young Bob was answering a question.
That was the problem on last night's edition where Australia's famous Irwin family battled US actress Chrissy Metz and her family. 

Robert Irwin, son of the late Steve Irwin and Terri, was trying to name 'something a five-year old might ask the bank to loan him money for.'

He confidently shouts 'A car!'  

Steve Harvey looks confused as Bindi chimes in and both Irwins pronounce it with a heavy American accent - 'a cawr!' 

When he finally understands, the answer isn't on the board so they got no points for their efforts!

