Watch: Boat engulfed in flames off Western Australia coast

A five-year-old and five adults were miraculously saved when their 15-metre cabin cruiser went up in flames, Australian media reported.

The cruiser was on its way from Claremont Yacht Club to spend time at Rottnest Island for the new year, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

The fire started in the engine room and spread quickly, ABC said.

The passengers had little time to call for help and jumped into the water without life jackets, local media reported.

Passing boats pulled the family to safety according to Western Australia Water Police operations manager Sergeant Paul Crawshaw.