Watch: BMW rams Holden causing it to crash in Sydney tunnel in shocking road rage incident

Police in Sydney have stepped up efforts to track down a group of men responsible for a high-speed road rage incident in a tunnel where a BMW rammed a Holden, causing it to spin out of control and hit a concrete wall.

New South Wales police have today released shocking CCTV footage of the incident in the M5 tunnel last October.

It shows the BMW tailing the Holden Astra before ramming it, causing it to swerve out of control, veer in front of another vehicle and hit the wall.

The BMW speeds away while other traffic near the crash is forced to stop.

9News reports police allege in a statement today that one of the four men travelling in the BMW struck the Holden with a crowbar after stopping next to it at an intersection near Sydney Airport.

The BMW then allegedly rammed the Holden, in which three young men were travelling, before pursuing it into the tunnel.

"This is a clear case of road rage on our roads. The four young men in this black BMW X5 have all been very cowardly in their behaviour, spooking the three young men in the Holden Astra," said Chief inspector Phillip Brooks.

