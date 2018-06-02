Watch: Blazing meteorite illuminates night sky in southwest China

A blazing meteorite illuminated the night sky this evening in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The spectacular moment happened around 9.41pm local time.

According to residents out in the streets of the province's Dai Autonomous Prefecture of Xishuangbanna, they were awed by a dazzling light, which quickly took the form of a "flaming ball," accompanied by a thunder-like noise.

The fireball was in fact a bolide, that is, an extremely bright meteor, according to the Yunnan Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.