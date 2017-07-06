Watch: Bizarre clay figures protest G20 summit in Germany

A protest criticising the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg featured hundreds of people painted as clay figures, meant to represent a society that has lost its belief in solidarity.

The members of the collective "1000 shapes" walked through the streets of Hamburg in slow motion.

At the end of the creative protest, they started ripping off their clothes, to reveal colourful shirts under the grey costumes, and celebrating with cheers and dancing.

Rita Kohel, a member of the collective, said the protest was hoping to encourage people "to stand up to the destructive mechanisms of capitalism".

Many activists see the G20 gathering as an opportunity to highlight their messages with the world watching, and with the hope the leaders gathering inside Hamburg's congress will listen.