 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Bill Clinton bristles at questions about whether he should've stood down over Monica Lewinsky affair

share

Source:

Associated Press

Former US President Bill Clinton says the #MeToo movement is overdue. Just don't ask him about Monica Lewinsky.

The former US President said the #MeToo movement is way overdue but he dealt with the Lewinsky controversy "20 years ago".
Source: Associated Press

In an interview with NBC's Today Show released today NZT, Clinton bristled at questions over whether he should have resigned 20 years ago over his sexual relationship with the White House intern and whether the #MeToo movement has changed his perspective.

At the same time, the former Democratic president claimed credit for empowering women in his orbit and disputed that he might owe Lewinsky a private apology, insisting his public televised apology was adequate.

Lewinsky wrote in March that their relationship "was not sexual assault" but "constituted a gross abuse of power."

"I dealt with it 20 years ago, plus," said Clinton. "And the American people, two-thirds of them stayed with me. And I've tried to do a good job since then, and with my life and with my work. That's all I have to say."

Clinton is promoting his new fictional thriller, The President Is Missing, with best-selling author James Patterson.

In clips released from the interview, Clinton was at times both vague and combative in his answers, repeatedly blaming his critics and even the NBC interviewer for "omitting facts" by trying to lump him in with other men who have abused their positions of power to leverage sexual relationships.

Clinton said he was right not to resign. And while he said he supports the #MeToo movement, "I still have questions about some of the decisions which have been made".

Clinton said he doesn't think President Donald Trump has gotten a free pass, but that Trump's alleged exploits haven't "gotten anything like the coverage you would expect". Trump has been accused by more than a dozen women of sexual misconduct and was caught on tape bragging about grabbing women's crotches.

On any parallels between the two presidents, Clinton said: "A lot of the facts have been conveniently omitted to make the story work, I think partly because (Trump's supporters) are frustrated that they got all these serious allegations against the current occupant in the Oval Office. And his donors don't seem to care."

On not resigning, Clinton said: "I think I did the right thing. I defended the Constitution."

Patterson joined Clinton for the NBC interview, and seemed equally surprised that Clinton would be asked about the Lewinsky scandal on his book tour. At one point, Patterson noted that other presidents, John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson, also were suspected of having extramarital affairs and that it was in the past.

"It's 20 years ago. Come on. Let's talk about JFK. Let's talk about, you know, LBJ. Stop it already," Patterson said.

In March, Lewinsky wrote in Vanity Fair of Clinton: "He was my boss. He was the most powerful man on the planet. He was 27 years my senior, with enough life experience to know better. He was, at the time, at the pinnacle of his career, while I was in my first job out of college. (Note to the trolls, both Democratic and Republican: none of the above excuses me for my responsibility for what happened. I meet Regret every day.)"

Related

Politics

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:41
1
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Jacinda Ardern releases additional details surrounding upcoming birth of child

2
Lotto Powerball (file picture).

Hamilton man buys Lotto ticket 'on a whim' while taking kids for haircut and strikes $9.3m jackpot

01:17
3
Graham Dillon killed his son Bradyn after threatening him for months over things like lying and stealing lollies.

'Vicious and cowardly predator' shopped online & watched porn after bashing son, 9, to death

00:14
4
Strong southerlies are to buffet the country, bringing snow and low temperatures.

Grab the coat! Bitterly cold southerly due tomorrow will bring snow and strong winds

01:30
5
SBW filmed himself serenading medical staff after his knee surgery last week - and all his teammates saw it.

Watch: 'Getting stuck into him!' - SBW on receiving end of All Blacks teammates' 'good banter' after his hospital bed singing video

00:27
Officials warned the public to stay away from the plume because it can irritate skin and eyes and make it difficult to breathe.

Watch: Massive clouds of steam form mesmerising sight, as lava strikes ocean off Hawaii

Officials warned the public to stay away from the plume because it can make it difficult to breathe.

01:30
SBW filmed himself serenading medical staff after his knee surgery last week - and all his teammates saw it.

Watch: 'Getting stuck into him!' - SBW on receiving end of All Blacks teammates' 'good banter' after his hospital bed singing video

Williams filmed himself serenading medical staff after his knee surgery - all his teammates saw it.

'Beyond dangerous' - Two motorcyclists speed away from cops at more than 300 km/h near Upper Hutt

Police say they spotted two Japanese sports bikes travelling on SH2 at 247 km/h before they accelerated away, on Saturday.

00:22
Tarawhiti Civil Defence says although conditions eased overnight, a weather watch remains in place.

'An absolute weather bomb' - Severe flooding shuts 61 bridges across Tolaga Bay

Authorities are on alert for more heavy rain and flooding in an already-sodden area.

00:14
Strong southerlies are to buffet the country, bringing snow and low temperatures.

Grab the coat! Bitterly cold southerly due tomorrow will bring snow and strong winds

Snow could fall as low as 200m in some places, and there are several road snowfall warnings in place.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 