Watch: Bikie who just missed being wiped out is suddenly confronted by road rage - but whole episode ends in sweetest hug ever

Instead of losing his cool, a caring motorcyclist has been filmed in Newcastle, in England, checking up on a driver that narrowly missed slamming into his bike.

"I come in peace, I'm asking if she's alright," video shows the man the calling to the driver's husband.

But as he fires up the motorcyclist in a raised voice, his wife, the driver rushes in, saying, "Pet, I'm sorry", then hugs the motorcyclist.

"Your reflexes were so good, I'd looked and there was nobody there," the woman continued.

"My husband's an ex bike rider and I saw him knocked off his bike in front of me."