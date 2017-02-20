 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

World


Watch: 'Best day of my life' - Young boy with cerebral palsy meets his Manchester United heroes

The emotional moment an ecstatic young boy with cerebral palsy met his Manchester United heroes has been filmed on camera and shared by the team. 

Budding goalkeeper Samuel loves Manchester United, so what a moment this encounter was for the youngster.
Superstars Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently met their number one fan, budding goalkeeper Samuel. 

The 11-year-old attends Manchester Creative and Media Academy and was nominated by his coach to receive a series of surprises due to his dedication to the sport.

Despite having cerebral palsy, Samuel admits in the video that playing football is a "bit difficult to be honest" but he doesn't let his disability stop him from playing a sport he loves.

"I thought I couldn't enter the football team, then my coach gave me a chance, and from now on from there I got better," Samuel says in the video. 

"I mean, I'm in a wheelchair and I never give up. I don't even care about having a wheelchair."

The young fan travelled to Manchester United's training ground to meet the football stars and described it as the "best day" of his life and he'd never forget it. 

He was lucky enough to be given goalkeeper David De Gea's gloves, saying it was "better than anything" he's ever been gifted. 

