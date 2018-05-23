 

Watch: 'That bee nearly got me!' Prince Harry's tribute speech to father interrupted by buzzing intruder

Associated Press

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, attended their first royal event as newlyweds today - a Buckingham Palace garden party honouring Harry's father, Prince Charles, for his many years of charitable work. Although Harry's speech was nearly overshadowed by a buzzing intruder.

Everyone wanted to get close to Harry at a garden party honouring Prince Charles charitable work.
The long spell of sunny weather that gave their Saturday wedding a special glow continued at the outdoor occasion.

More than 6,000 people involved with charities supported by Charles also attended the party in the vast palace gardens.

It is the first of many events to be held in advance of Charles' 70th birthday in November.

Meghan chose a pale pink dress by British label Goat for the occasion, worn with a matching saucer-style hat by milliner Philip Treacy.

Harry spoke in glowing words about his father's good deeds - despite being buzzed by a bee that momentarily threw him off his prepared remarks.

It was a multicultural ceremony the likes of which the Royals have never seen.
Source: 1 NEWS

"It is your selfless drive to affect change, whether that is to improve the lives of those who are on the wrong path, to save an important piece of our national heritage or to protect a particular species under threat, which (Prince) William and I draw inspiration from every day," he said.

The event marks the first time Harry and Meghan have been seen in public since an evening reception on their wedding night.

