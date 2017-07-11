Watch: A 'bear cub in need' gets police assistance after getting head stuck in jug

Police have come to the rescue of a bear cub who got himself into a tricky situation after he managed to get his head stuck in a plastic jug.

The LaVerne Police Department were alerted to the bear who was spotted trying to climb a fence and looking rather distressed while the jug remained firmly in place.

The video of the bear was posted to the police department's Facebook page on Sunday and has since been viewed over 63,000 times.

Two police officers who attended managed to grab a hold of the bear and successfully removed the jug.

The cub then ran away.

"Once freed, the uninjured cub returned to the wilderness," the La Verne Police Department said.