Watch: Beaming Barack Obama looking SO carefree in kitesurfing battle with Richard Branson

The weight of the last eight years has seemingly washed off for Barack Obama who appears carefree while on holiday with Sir Richard Branson.

Former US President Barack Obama, and his wife, Michelle, have spent some time on holiday with the billionaire since leaving the White House.

The Virgin Group founder put up a blog post with pictures and video of the ex-president kitesurfing off one of Branson's private islands in the British Virgin Islands.

Branson writes that Obama, who's a native of Hawaii, told him he was prevented from surfing by his security detail during his time in office.

Branson says after spending a couple days learning to kitesurf, Obama beat the billionaire in a watersport challenge.

He says inviting the Obamas to his island was "a huge honour."