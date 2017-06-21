Watch: BBC's painfully awkward on-air blunder leaves news reader stranded

The old saying 'no news is good news' didn't ring true for one poor BBC presenter during the live broadcast of the 10pm news in the UK last night.

Huw Edwards was left shuffling notes and absent-mindedly doodling on his papers, unaware he was being watched by thousands of viewers for more than four painful minutes.

The veteran broadcaster wasn't to blame for the hugely awkward moment though, with an apology shown on the screen after a few minutes explaining there had been a technical glitch.

"We are sorry for the break in this program and are trying to correct the fault."

Mr Edwards managed to see the funny side in the incident sending out this tweet shortly after.