Watch: BBC journalist slapped live on air after groping intruder's breast during interview

A BBC presenter has made global headlines after accidentally groping a female intruder during a live TV segment - and earning a slap.

Journalist Ben Brown was discussing the manifesto of the UK Labour Party with BBC assistant political editor Norman Smith, when a woman walked into the shot and said, "absolutely fantastic".

She was positioned between the two men and gave the thumbs up to the camera.

It was at that moment that Brown gently pushed her out of the shot - by the breast, with the intruder then responding.

Brown later wrote on Twitter that his actions were "completely unintentional".