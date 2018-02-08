 

Watch: Barnaby Joyce says marriage break-up one of his 'greatest failures', slams 'salami slicing' of private life

Amid revelations he's having a baby with a former staffer, Barnaby Joyce insists his greatest failure in life is his broken marriage.

Australia's Deputy PM is expecting a baby with a former staffer.
A photograph of the deputy prime minister's pregnant partner Vikki Campion, 33, on the front page of The Daily Telegraph has triggered a fierce debate about whether the image and accompanying article are an invasion of privacy or matter of public interest.

Mr Joyce, 50, broke his silence on the scandal during an interview on national television last night and called for privacy.

"I can't quite fathom why basically a pregnant lady walking across the road deserves a front page," he told ABC TV.

"I think once we start going through this salami slicing of a private life, where does it end?"

Mr Joyce said there was no evidence that he had used taxpayer dollars for trips to conduct a relationship with the staffer.

He described it as a tumultuous time for him and his family.

"I'll say up front that one of the greatest failures in my life was the end of my marriage," Mr Joyce said.

His former wife, Natalie Joyce, said her husband's former media adviser had been a welcome visitor to the family home.

"Naturally we feel deceived and hurt by the actions of Barnaby and the staff member involved," Mrs Joyce told News Corp Australia.

"The situation for myself and the girls has been made worse by the fact it's been played out in public at this time."

Rumours of the affair and pregnancy surfaced during the by-election in Mr Joyce's New England seat in October but weren't publicly confirmed.

After winning the by-election Mr Joyce told federal parliament his 24-year marriage was over.

Mr Joyce and Ms Campion have reportedly moved in together and the baby is due in April.

