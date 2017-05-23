Watch: Barking mad! Playful pooch interrupts live Russian news broadcast

A Russian news broadcast has gone viral after a newsreader was rudely interrupted by a furry intruder on set.

Everything seems to be as normal in the video until the newsreader is startled by an unexplained barking noise behind her.

Regaining her composure the anchor continues to read the news before again jumping in shock when a black labrador springs into shot next to her, leaping up to grab some of the limelight.

Not content on having only one shot in fame the happy-looking canine bounds up onto the desk, causing the newsreader to flinch away and raise her voice, as she tries to battle on with the report.

The video has already had over 3.5 million views since being uploaded to the Russian owned MIR 24 News YouTube channel last week.