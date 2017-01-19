Watch: Barack Obama defends slashing Chelsea Manning's 'tough prison sentence' by 29 years

President Barack Obama firmly defended his decision to cut nearly three decades off convicted leaker Chelsea Manning's prison term, arguing in his final White House news conference that the former Army intelligence analyst had served a "tough prison sentence" already.

Obama said that he granted clemency to Manning because she had gone to trial, taken responsibility for her crime and received a sentence that was harsher than other leakers have received.

He emphasised that he had merely commuted her sentence, not granted a pardon, which would have symbolically forgiven her for the crime.

"I feel very comfortable that justice has been served," Obama said.

Manning was convicted in 2013 of violating the Espionage Act and other crimes for leaking more than 700,000 classified documents while working as an intelligence analyst in Baghdad.

Formerly known as Bradley Manning, she declared as transgender after being sentenced to 35 years in prison.

She had served more than six years before Obama commuted her sentence on Tuesday, with a release date set for May.