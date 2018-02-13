Watch: Barack and Michelle Obama portraits unveiled at Smithsonian Museum

The National Portrait Gallery in Washington DC unveiled portraits of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama today.

Barack Obama's portrait was painted by Kehinde Wiley - an artist best known for his vibrant, large-scale paintings of African-Americans.

For Michelle Obama's portrait, the gallery commissioned Baltimore-based artist Amy Sherald, first-prize winner of the Portrait Gallery's 2016 Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition.

The paintings were unveiled at the gallery, which is part of the Smithsonian group of museums.