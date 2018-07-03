Watch: Bali's Mount Agung volcano erupts again, forcing evacuations

Mount Agung volcano on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali erupted again last night, ejecting a 2,000-metre-high column of thick ash and hurling lava down its slopes, forcing people to evacuate to safer places.

As many as 690 people from Banjar Galih have decided to evacuate to Karang Asem.

Monday's eruption was "strombolian," the geological agency said, which is the mildest type of explosive volcanic eruption.

It warned people living near rivers to exercise caution, particularly in wet weather, because of the risk of fast-moving flows of muddy volcanic debris.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said ash was drifting west and the island's airport, in the south of Bali, was still operating normally. There have been no reports of injuries.

Last week, Bali's international airport closed for half a day due to volcanic ash from Agung, disrupting travel for tens of thousands.

The volcano, about 70 kilometres northeast of Bali's tourist hotspot of Kuta, last had a major eruption in 1963, killing about 1100 people.

It saw a dramatic increase in activity last year, forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of people, but had quietened by early this year.

Authorities lowered its alert status from the highest level in February.

Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 250 million people, sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" and is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.