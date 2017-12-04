 

Watch: Bali volcano eruption leaves beaches and restaurants eerily deserted

December is usually the peak season for tourism in Bali, but this year has seen deserted beaches, empty restaurants and hotels on the Indonesian island tourist resort, all because of the volcanic eruptions on Mount Agung.

December is usually the peak season for tourism in Bali, but Mount Agung's eruptions have hurt the figures this year.
The Jimbaran beach used to be an ideal setting for gourmet tourists of fresh seafood at sunset. Most restaurants and grill bars target Chinese as well as Western tourists.

But right now, with most volcanic eruption-stranded Chinese tourists having departed, what are left behind are just stacks of chairs and dinner tables on as empty beach sands.

Downtown restaurants fared no better. A popular halal restaurant is now emptied after most stranded Chinese tourists had left on chartered flights. This emptiness deals a heavy blow to this restaurant since its opening.

"We usually have 200 to 300 customers a day, sometimes even 400 a day. But today, we had just one customer, and this situation may continue till the end of December," said Han Yuzhou, manager of the Laohanjia halal restaurant in downtown Bali.

According to figures available from the Chinese consulate-general in Bali, over 13,960 Chinese nationals have left the island tourist resort on chartered flights between November 29 and December 3.

And what's more, three Chinese airlines have cancelled their December tourist flights to Bali from various Chinese cities.

"So far, we had over ten groups cancelling their December packages. The volcano still tends to erupt more, so we are worried about its impact on December and even on next January," said Wang Rui from Nusaraya International Tour.

Though the absence of Chinese tourists have not affected the mood of local Indonesian holiday-makers, the stay-away of the Chinese could impact greatly the Bali tourism industry.

Local Bali tour operators have combined to accommodate a planned arrival of up to 1.2 million Chinese tourists and visits centring around the December/January season, but the latest bout of cancellation is sure to affect the tourism industry on the island for at least this winter.

