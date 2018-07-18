Watch: Back-tracking Trump cracks joke about his intelligence services as White House lights go out

The lights went out while Donald Trump was telling the press he had full faith in America's intelligence agencies.

The US President was backtracking on comments made in Helsinki yesterday, where he accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin's denial of meddling in the 2016 US election, over the advice of his own intelligence agencies.

In the face of mounting criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, Trump backtracked on his comment saying he had been misunderstood.

During his speech, the lights in the room where the conference was taking place faded out, leading Trump to remark: "whoops, they just turned out the lights".

"That must be the intelligence agencies."