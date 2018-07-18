 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Back-tracking Trump cracks joke about his intelligence services as White House lights go out

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The lights went out while Donald Trump was telling the press he had full faith in America's intelligence agencies.

Momentary darkness descended on the US President as delivered a U-turn on his Putin-meeting comments.
Source: US ABC

The US President was backtracking on comments made in Helsinki yesterday, where he accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin's denial of meddling in the 2016 US election, over the advice of his own intelligence agencies.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

In the face of mounting criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, Trump backtracked on his comment saying he had been misunderstood.

During his speech, the lights in the room where the conference was taking place faded out, leading Trump to remark: "whoops, they just turned out the lights".

He told media he has “full faith in America’s great intelligence agencies”.
Source: Breakfast

"That must be the intelligence agencies."


In Finland’s capital the US President said there’s no reason for Russia to meddle in the vote.
Source: Breakfast

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:01
1
A damning report into the Bella Vista residences has called for an inquiry.

Residents of Tauranga's failed Bella Vista subdivision still in limbo as compensation day looms

2
Air Mauritius (file picture).

Business class passenger carries live ammunition onto Perth flight

03:06
3
Cancer society's Medical Director Dr Chris Jackson says the study was only on rats, but does have some interesting implications.

'Don't throw your cell phones away' - Expert cautions against alarm as study links rat cancer to phone radiation


00:35
4
He told media he has “full faith in America’s great intelligence agencies”.

Watch: Back-tracking Trump cracks joke about his intelligence services as White House lights go out


5
The Ellenbrook Murders

Kiwi woman killed alongside two children in ‘horrific’ Perth homicide ‘provided strength, hope and inspiration’ - former boss remembers


Wiremu Keretene (left) and Erana Paraone (right) with the Coin Save worker.

Stores agree to pull P-pipes from sale after plea from Northland locals

The glass pipes are commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.

The Ellenbrook Murders

Kiwi woman killed alongside two children in ‘horrific’ Perth homicide ‘provided strength, hope and inspiration’ - former boss remembers

Michelle Peterson's son Teancum Peterson-Crofts, 19, stands accused murdering his mother and two siblings.

00:21
Robbie Cederwall, 17, is being mourned by his friends and family after he died this morning.

Sobbing in court as teen pleads guilty to charges over ute crash that killed 18-year-old at Auckland beach

Judge Nevin Dawson granted continued interim name suppression for the 18-year-old at the North Shore District Court this morning.

Students at work (file picture).

Institutions risk losing course funding over poor Māori, Pasifika results

Funding for 2019 will be withheld from poorly performing courses until institutions show how they plan to improve their figures.

02:01
A damning report into the Bella Vista residences has called for an inquiry.

Residents of Tauranga's failed Bella Vista subdivision still in limbo as compensation day looms

In March, 21 properties in the Bella Vista subdivision were served eviction notices saying they had to evacuate their homes as Cycone Hola approached.