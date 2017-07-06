 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: 'Baby rhino sleep whisperer' serenades calf with soft strumming of guitar strings

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The soft strumming of guitar strings by a 'baby rhino sleep whisperer' is serenading one special calf who had a rough start to life. 

The man behind the guitar, Mark Mills often plays to the baby rhino who "listens intently" and snuggles up next to the keeper.
Source: Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary

Pepper the rhino arrived at the Care for the Wild Rhino Sanctuary in South Africa when she was just one day old after being abandoned by her mother in the wild. 

The video of keeper Mark Mills was posted to the sanctuary's Facebook page on June 30 and has since been viewed over 146,000 times. 

"Whenever Mark plays the guitar, this baby rhino will listen intently and then snuggle up next to him where she falls into a deep sleep," the Facebook post read. 

"Now she continues to improve as each day goes by!"

The South Australian Zoo keeper is on a six month placement at the rhino orphanage.

Mr Mills told Nine News Pepper wouldn't settle at the sanctuary and therefore he tried to calm her with the strumming of his guitar.

"I then went and got the guitar out and played a few chords off and she seemed to like that," Mr Mills said. 

"So I then played for her again and she seemed to settle in and fall asleep."

Talking about the success of the video, he said, "It exceeded my expectations. It's a bit strange having it go that big, that quickly."

Responding to a comment posted under the Facebook post, the sanctuary explained why Pepper is wearing bandages on her ears in the video.

"She was receiving fluids from IV drips at this stage so the cannulas were still in her ears (hence the bandages to keep them in)," the reply said.

"She had just spent some time walking around inside where she kept tripping on the IV tubing so we disconnected it for a bit, in favour of her walking around independently.

"However, once she settled in to sleep, the IV drips were again attached."


 

Related

Animals

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:22
1
The older gentleman really should have known better after Jack Sock threw his sweaty towel into the crowd.

Watch: 'The kid missed out!' – boy has treasured Wimbledon towel ripped from hands by boorish older fan

00:21
2
Hansen and his coaching staff have named rookies Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape to start this weekend in Auckland.

Steven Hansen's huge calls: Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape to start for All Blacks in Lions decider


01:48
3
Good news, though, the Aussie says he is well settled in the country with his family.

Watch: 'I have received phone calls, yes' - Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby admits rivals are trying to poach him

03:48
4
Planning has been made more difficult by huge roading projects clogging the CBD.

Today's the day! Kiwis finally get to welcome home victorious Team NZ in Auckland parade, but weather forecast not great

00:35
5
The Russian man who drank to ease his fear of flying started a brawl during a flight from Russia to Turkey.

Raw video: Drunk, bloodied man restrained by passengers after lashing out on flight

00:50
The party's transport spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter says the project is of "national significance" and should be funded through the transport budget.

'Not technically impossible' – Greens say Auckland Airport light rail link can be built for next America's Cup

If elected, the Green Party want to have the rail link finished by 2021.


04:08
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling discusses a good day for Kiwis in the doubles in London.

Michael Venus survives epic five-set thriller at Wimbledon to move into second round

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling discusses a good day for Kiwis in the doubles in London.


00:43
Avi Duckor-Jones has won the Survivor NZ: Nicaragua TV show, taking home $100,000.

Survivor NZ blog: Victory, tears, and $100,000

Mellissa Gedye looks back on a tense live decider as New Zealand's first Sole Survivor is announced.


01:02
The government will formally apologise to gay men convicted of homosexual acts, but some say that's not enough.

'This is a terrible thing that's happened to them' - calls for compensation for men convicted of homosexual acts

The government will formally apologise to gay men convicted under the old law.


01:48
Good news, though, the Aussie says he is well settled in the country with his family.

Watch: 'I have received phone calls, yes' - Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby admits rivals are trying to poach him

Good news, though, the Aussie says he is well settled in the country with his family.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ