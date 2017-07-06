Watch: 'Baby rhino sleep whisperer' serenades calf with soft strumming of guitar strings

The soft strumming of guitar strings by a 'baby rhino sleep whisperer' is serenading one special calf who had a rough start to life.

Pepper the rhino arrived at the Care for the Wild Rhino Sanctuary in South Africa when she was just one day old after being abandoned by her mother in the wild.

The video of keeper Mark Mills was posted to the sanctuary's Facebook page on June 30 and has since been viewed over 146,000 times.

"Whenever Mark plays the guitar, this baby rhino will listen intently and then snuggle up next to him where she falls into a deep sleep," the Facebook post read.

"Now she continues to improve as each day goes by!"

The South Australian Zoo keeper is on a six month placement at the rhino orphanage.

Mr Mills told Nine News Pepper wouldn't settle at the sanctuary and therefore he tried to calm her with the strumming of his guitar.

"I then went and got the guitar out and played a few chords off and she seemed to like that," Mr Mills said.

"So I then played for her again and she seemed to settle in and fall asleep."

Talking about the success of the video, he said, "It exceeded my expectations. It's a bit strange having it go that big, that quickly."

Responding to a comment posted under the Facebook post, the sanctuary explained why Pepper is wearing bandages on her ears in the video.

"She was receiving fluids from IV drips at this stage so the cannulas were still in her ears (hence the bandages to keep them in)," the reply said.

"She had just spent some time walking around inside where she kept tripping on the IV tubing so we disconnected it for a bit, in favour of her walking around independently.

"However, once she settled in to sleep, the IV drips were again attached."