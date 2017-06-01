 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Watch: Baby killer sentenced to 70 years in prison, forced to re-enact throwing son off bridge

share

Source:

Associated Press

A Connecticut man who killed his seven-month-old son when he threw the boy off a 90-foot-high bridge, then survived the plunge himself, was sentenced to 70 years in prison yesterday.

The Connecticut man killed his seven-month-old baby by throwing him off a bridge in July 2015.
Source: FOX61/Pool

A judge imposed the maximum prison time on Tony Moreno, 23, who was convicted by a jury in February of murder and risk of injury to a minor.

Earlier in the trial Moreno had broken down in court when he was forced to re-enact the horrifying moments leading up to the incident, using a fake baby and fencing representing the bridge.

"The utter depravity of the crime, a father killing his infant son, speaks for itself," Middletown Superior Court Judge Elpedio Vitale said.

Police said the 23-year-old Moreno threw his son, Aaden, off the Arrigoni Bridge over the Connecticut River in Middletown in July 2015. He then jumped off and was seriously wounded, but survived.

He testified during his trial that he accidentally dropped the boy and did not intend to harm him, despite having confessed to police that he threw the baby off the bridge.

Court records show Moreno exchanged angry text messages with the infant's mother in the minutes before he jumped.

Adrianne Oyola, the mother of Aaden Moreno, the 7-month-old baby who was killed when thrown off a 90-foot-high bridge.

Adrianne Oyola, the mother of Aaden Moreno, the 7-month-old baby who was killed when thrown off a 90-foot-high bridge.

Source: Associated Press

She frantically pleaded with him to not hurt the boy.

"Enjoy your new life without us," Moreno wrote. "He's dead. Soon I will be too."

Moreno's relationship with the boy's mother had become strained in the months leading up to Aaden's death, according to court documents.

She refused his marriage proposal, and a custody dispute was settled just days before the bridge incident.

Police responded to the bridge after Moreno's mother called 911 to report that her son had called her from the bridge with Aaden and said he was going to jump. After officers arrived, they saw Moreno jump and found an empty baby stroller, but did not see the infant.

Denise Moreno, the mother of Tony Moreno, cries after speaking on her son's behalf at his sentencing.

Denise Moreno, the mother of Tony Moreno, cries after speaking on her son's behalf at his sentencing.

Source: Associated Press

Aaden's body was found two days later several miles downstream after an extensive search involving dive teams and helicopters.

Moreno's lawyer, Norman Pattis, told the judge that Moreno should be sentenced to the minimum mandatory 25 years in prison, saying Aaden's death was an accident. Pattis said Moreno accepts responsibility for the boy's death and had been willing to plead guilty to the lesser crime of manslaughter.

"Tony told you what happened," Pattis said. "The jury disregarded it. Aaden slipped from his grasp."

Aaden's mother, Adrianne Oyola, said Wednesday that she has tried to forgive Moreno, but can't.

"Every time I wake up, I pray the nightmare will be over and my son will be in my arms," Oyola said during the sentencing. "I won't see my son grow up. You took my whole world in front of me. You took my life."

After the court hearing, Moreno's mother, Denise Moreno, said, "This monster he's being portrayed of is not the person I gave birth to or loved."

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:10
1
Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.

Video: All Blacks star turned cop Glen Osborne stars in brilliant Lions tour version of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi

02:07
2
Toni teamed up with Jason Kerrison from Op Shop to raise money for Plunket.

Watch: Brave Toni Street busks on the streets of Auckland to White Stripes classic

00:25
3
The Lions opted to choose Qantas for their long trip to Auckland – a move not lost on Air New Zealand.

Watch: Air New Zealand cleverly mock Qantas after the Aussie carrier brings weary Lions to NZ

00:04
4
Williams posted a video to Instagram of his daughter counting to five in Maori with a surprise twist at the end.

Watch: 'Excuse the potty mouth!' – Sonny Bill Williams posts video of adorable daughter counting in Te Reo


00:30
5
NZ skipper Moses Dyer was gifted a wonderful ball by his men in the junior FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match, but it wasn't meant to be.

As it happened: Junior All Whites' long night comes to an end as USA knock Kiwis out of World Cup with second half five-goal blitzing

01:10
Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.

Video: All Blacks star turned cop Glen Osborne stars in brilliant Lions tour version of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi

Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.


02:19
The Crown says there was insufficient evidence, but Jim Morton says a lack of funding is behind the decision.

Man who lost eye in hunting incident says charges against shooter dropped due to police budget restraints

Jim Morton told 1 NEWS today that the past year has been tough for him and his wife Jenny.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:50
f

Watch: 'He lost half the team on day one' – Lions coach Warren Gatland takes shot at Sir Graham Henry over failed 2001 tour

Gatland said Henry didn't help squad morale in Australia by effectively naming a Test squad and mid-week squad.

01:15
If you've got a bad back, you may one day turn to All Blacks legend Mils Muliaina for help.

'I've got a couple of exams today' – Mils Muliaina hits the books in his ambition to become a chiropractor

If you've got a bad back, you may one day turn to All Blacks legend Mils Muliaina for help.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ