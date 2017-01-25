Watch: Baby hippo born prematurely mastering bottle feeding at Ohio zoo

Cincinnati Zoo staffers are providing critical care to a prematurely born baby hippo.

The zoo says 17-year-old Bibi gave birth early yesterday to the first Nile hippo born there in 75 years.

The female calf wasn't expected until March. At only 13kg it's well below the normal range of birth weight of 24 to 54kgs and unable to stand to nurse.

Mammals curator Christina Gorsuch says staffers are giving the calf fluids and keeping it moist and warm.

Keepers have collected milk from the mother. Ms Gorsuch says they hope to get the newborn to drink its mother's milk and other supplements from a bottle.