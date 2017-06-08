 

Watch: 'Is this baby ever going to end!' - doctor shocked as US woman delivers whopping 13 pound baby

A woman in Florida says she knew her stomach was extremely large near the end of her pregnancy, but both she and the hospital staff were shocked when she gave birth to a baby girl weighing in at 13 pounds five ounces.

The Florida woman said no more babies for her after the extra-large delivery.
Carleigh Brooke arrived via C-section on May 15, astounding the team helping with the delivery.

"When the baby was coming out, I was like, 'is this baby ever going to end?'" Dr. Eric Edelenbos chuckled.

"Everyone in the room kind of stopped during the delivery. It was like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God,'" he added.

Mother Christine Corbitt told Action News Jax that she could hear the doctor laughing in disbelief as he delivered the baby, saying it "looked like they pulled a toddler out of my belly."

Ms Corbitt had gestational diabetes so her doctor had warned her to expect a big baby, but not one as huge as Carleigh.

Despite the parents struggling to find diapers to fit her, baby Carleigh is fit and healthy.

When asked if she will be adding to her family Ms Corbitt said "I'm done, I'm done, no more babies for me."

