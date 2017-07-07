Watch: Awkward! Donald Trump's handshake brutally rejected by Polish First Lady

Donald Trump has had another awkward handshake encounter, this time being brutally rejected by Poland's First Lady.

The US President extended his arm to formally greet Agata Kornhauser-Duda with a handshake during his visit to Warsaw, but instead she fully snubs Trump by walking over to Melania Trump first.

He appears to play it cool by watching Mrs Trump shake hands with President Andrzej Duda's wife, who then turns to formally greet him.

This embarrassing handshake moment adds to the list of cringe-worthy encounters Trump has experienced so far in his presidency.

It isn't the first time he has been rejected, with Mrs Trump swatting her husband's hand away after he reached out to hold hands during his trip to Israel.

The internet quickly took hold of the incident, with many creating satire out of the incident, and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel's treatment combined it with his visit to Vatican City to meet Pope Francis.

In the skit, real footage of the pair's meeting is spliced with satirical footage of Trump's hand appearing to try to hold Pope Francis' hand - it is brushed away.



Trump is known for his aggressive, dominant handshake style, in which he grips the other hand and pulls it strongly toward himself.

Psychologists say this can be interpreted as a power play and a sign of wanting to put the other person off balance.

In February, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looked rather uncomfortable after his handshake with Trump that latest for nearly 19 seconds.