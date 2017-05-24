Watch: Awkward! Donald Trump gaffe prompts Israeli Ambassador to face-palm during meeting

The Israeli Ambassador to the United States couldn't contain himself after President Donald Trump implied Israel is not located in the Middle East, putting his head in his hands in disbelief at the statement.

Mr Trump is in Israel on the second stop in his nine-day tour of the Middle East and Europe.

The President is urging the US and Israel to boost cooperation against common threats, and declaring that Iran never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.



During a meeting with President Reuven Rivlin of Israel, Mr Trump started to praise his new Secretary of State Rex Tillerson about the "incredible job" he has done.

"My staff has been fantastic and as you know Rex, Secretary of State has done an incredible job," Mr Trump begun to say after flying in from Saudi Arabia.

Ambassador Ron Dermer, who was among a group of dignitaries seated in the meeting, clearly displayed his emotions after Mr Trump carried on his speech by saying, "We've just got back from the Middle East."

Mr Dermer raised his hand to his head, covering his eyes and then moving his hand through his hair in awkwardness and scratching his eyebrow before composing himself and turning his attention back towards Mr Trump.

During his tour, Mr Trump has had separate meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.