Watch: Awe-inspiring views as over a million penguins gather at Argentinian peninsula to migrate

Over a million penguins are gathered at Argentina's Punta Tombo peninsula to migrate, a recent record number according to local officials.

Drawn by an unusually abundant haul of small fish, the world's largest colony of Magellanic penguins offered up an even larger than normal spectacle.

The flightless birds come on shore in September and October drawn by the tiny inlets habitat, suited to nesting and offering sardines and anchovies that can be found close to the shoreline.

Both male and female take turns sitting on their egg and hunting for food.

Around 50 cm tall, they have a broad crescent of white feathers that extends from just above each eye to the chin and a small area of pink flesh on the face.