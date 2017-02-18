 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

World


Watch: The awe-inspiring sight of over a million Magellanic penguins gathering ahead of migration

Associated Press

The record number was drawn by an unusually abundant haul of small fish.
Source: Associated Press

Students from Kelston Boys High as well as those close to Lauaki combined to give the former All Black the send-off he deserved.

Watch: Sione Lauaki farewelled with spine-tingling haka

The pair were given the honour of helping take Lauaki from his packed funeral service.

Sione Lauaki's All Blacks brothers Liam Messam and Jerome Kaino help carry coffin to hearse

Lauaki was fare-welled today, with Stephanie Lauaki talking about the influene of the former All Black on their children.

'He was the person we all needed him to be' – Sione Lauaki's wife Stephanie's beautiful tribute

The 63-year-old billionaire is in New Zealand to film the new Disney movie A Wrinkle In Time and has been singing our praises.

'Amazing, love it!' - Oprah shares excitement over NZ chopper ride with fans

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

Around 400 residents attended the meeting and yelled at officials, asking for clarity on the current situation.

'This year?' Frustrated Port Hills residents demand answers on when they can return home

The pair were given the honour of helping take Lauaki from his packed funeral service.

Sione Lauaki's All Blacks brothers Liam Messam and Jerome Kaino help carry coffin to hearse

Cruise ship passengers applaud rescue effort after woman spends an hour lost at sea

Watch: Kiwi musician captures rescue mission after woman falls off cruise ship

The women spent almost nearly an hour lost in the Pacific Ocean yesterday.


Robert Irwin continues his dad’s legacy, sharing his passion for animals on The Tonight Show

Watch: 'You're actually your dad' - Steve Irwin's son shares legacy on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show

Robert Irwin introduced the talk show host to a variety of exotic animals.


An engraving of a swastika and Adolf Hitler's name are seen on the back of Hitler's personal traveling telephone at Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City, Md., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Auction house president Bill Panagopulos says Russian officers gave the phone to Brig. Sir Ralph Rayner during a visit to Hitler's Berlin bunker in 1945. Rayner's son is now selling it. Panagopulos says bidding will start at $100,000 this weekend. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Hitler's 'weapon of mass distruction' up for auction

The phone, which Hitler used to give orders that took many lives, has already had bids of over $140K.


 
