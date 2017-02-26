 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Authorities sweep terminal at Kuala Lumpur's airport for possible traces of lethal chemical

share

Source:

Associated Press

Malaysian authorities have begun sweeping the airport terminal where North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un's half brother was killed to check for possible traces of the nerve agent that was suspected to have been used in the attack.

The toxic chemical, 'VX', was used to kill Kim Jong Un's exiled half-brother Kim Jong Nam.
Source: Associated Press

The investigation has unleashed a serious diplomatic fight between Malaysia and North Korea, a prime suspect in the February 14 killing of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur's airport.

Yesterday's revelation by Malaysian police that the banned chemical weapon VX nerve agent was used to kill Kim raised the stakes significantly in a case that has broad geopolitical implications.

The sweep started overnight with parts of the departure hall of the budget terminal, where Kim was killed, cordoned off.

It involved officers from the police's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear teams, as well as the fire department's hazardous materials unit and the government's atomic energy board.

Police officials say no flights are scheduled at the terminal during the sweep.

Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
18 July 2003, Netball World Championship, New Zealand Silver Ferns vs Samoa, Independence Park Stadium, Kingston, Jamica. Tania Dalton. Pic: Sandra Teddy/Photosport

Former Silver Fern Tania Dalton in critical condition in Auckland Hospital

03:58
2
Former All Blacks lock Ali Williams gives Breakfast his thoughts on the semi-final with South Africa.

Former All Blacks star Ali Williams arrested for allegedly attempting to buy cocaine in Paris

3

Man dead after being shot by police in Wellington

4
A group of nine had been skiing off piste near Tignes when disaster struck.

Kiwi snowboarder dies in avalanche in Japan - reports

00:25
5
Finn Russell set up a crucial try as Scotland fought from behind to beat Wales 29-13 in the Six Nations.

Watch: Scotland's first-five delivers sensational skip out pass to set up match winning try against Wales

03:58
Former All Blacks lock Ali Williams gives Breakfast his thoughts on the semi-final with South Africa.

Former All Blacks star Ali Williams arrested for allegedly attempting to buy cocaine in Paris

Williams was arrested with former Wallaby James O'Connor who allegedly tried to buy the drug alongside the New Zealander.

00:42
Annette King says Jacinda Ardern's political ability and commitment make her a strong potential Labour leader in the future.

Jacinda Ardern wins Mt Albert by-election by landslide

Ardern won by 8,500 votes and also received a congratulatory message from her closest competition in Greens' Julie Genter.

00:30
NZ Air Force Boeing 757, Hercules and Orion opened the event at Ohakea air base today.

Video: 'Thunder' formation fly over kicks off NZ Air Force 80th anniversary celebrations at Ohakea

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event today and tomorrow.


03:03
"The general public want to know that the cop roaring past them in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic," Kaye Ryans says.

Police Ten Seven host: 'The general public want to know the cop roaring past in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic'

Mike Bush's admission he has an historic drink-driving conviction has revived questions.

02:05
When your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information it can be hard to know what your rights are.

Your rights as tenants: Feel like your landlord is taking advantage of you?

What to do when your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ