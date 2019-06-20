TODAY |

Watch: Australian top cop stops media interview to tackle fleeing suspect

1 NEWS
More From
World
Australia

Sunshine Coast-based Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards was speaking to media outside Maroochydore Police Station yesterday when a man in a red hoodie attempted to interrupt him.

"The police are corrupt," the man said.

But Mr Edwards had the last laugh when minutes later the man made a return appearance - this time being chased by a father who was yelling after him. Mr Edwards stopped mid sentence as Nine News cameras were rolling and dove for the man's ankles, tackling him to the ground. 

"He was being inappropriate to my daughter," the father, Kevin Scells, later told Nine News of the chase.

"I’ve just reacted by chasing him up the road and it just happened to be you guys were here at the same time." 

Mr Edwards said the man was arrested for public nuisance, which also happened to be a charge he received earlier and was released shortly before the interview took place.

The detective, who received grazes to his head during the tackle, admitted his last arrest with that much action was "quite a few years ago".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Nothing prevents Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards from carrying out his duty to uphold the law. Source: Nine
More From
World
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:06
Karina Tipene shared her story on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.
Auckland woman living with her six grandchildren describes struggle of trying to pay the power bill
2
Williamson's maximum also brought up his century in the four-wicket win.
Kane Williamson's heroic century guides Black Caps to dramatic win against South Africa at World Cup
3
Co-author of Hit and Run, Jon Stevenson
Operation Burnham: Hit & Run author backtracks on key claim
4
No New Zealander has ever had a first year like she has.
Happy birthday, Neve! A look back at 'First Baby' Neve Ardern Gayford's first 12 months
5
Briar Hales, 11, has been told she can't play in the boys team by event organisers.
Black Ferns Sevens invite Hawke's Bay girl to training after being told she can't play in First XV - 'Don't let anyone stop you'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:04
Broncos centre Staggs came from humble beginnings and is quickly stamping his mark on the NRL scene.

Kotoni Staggs to make Mate Ma’a Tonga debut, set to represent his father he has never met
02:11
Our US correspondent Rebecca Wright reports from Washington, DC.

Trump kicks off re-election campaign with pledge to find cure for cancer and eradicate AIDS in the US
00:30
It’s been called one of the largest drug busts in US history.

Police discover massive haul of cocaine worth $1.5b - one of the biggest drug busts in US history
Cowboys star forward Jason Taumalolo poses for a photo with Cowboys teammate John Asiata.

'His mum and dad took me in' - John Asiata on close bond with Tongan star Jason Taumalolo