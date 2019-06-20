Watch: Australian top cop stops media interview to tackle fleeing suspect

Sunshine Coast-based Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards was speaking to media outside Maroochydore Police Station yesterday when a man in a red hoodie attempted to interrupt him.

"The police are corrupt," the man said.

But Mr Edwards had the last laugh when minutes later the man made a return appearance - this time being chased by a father who was yelling after him. Mr Edwards stopped mid sentence as Nine News cameras were rolling and dove for the man's ankles, tackling him to the ground.

"He was being inappropriate to my daughter," the father, Kevin Scells, later told Nine News of the chase.

"I’ve just reacted by chasing him up the road and it just happened to be you guys were here at the same time."

Mr Edwards said the man was arrested for public nuisance, which also happened to be a charge he received earlier and was released shortly before the interview took place.