Watch: Australian paramedic holds back emotion on 'overwhelming' moment with dying patient

An Australian paramedic who helped a dying patient fulfill her final wish of visiting the beach one last time has spoken out about the image of the incident that went viral. 

Queensland paramedic Graeme Cooper fulfilled a patient’s final wish on Thursday.
Source: 9News

Queensland Ambulance Service posted a photo of the patient, lying on a stretcher over looking Hervey Bay alongside a paramedic, to Facebook on Thursday.  

Queenslander Graeme Cooper is the paramedic pictured next to the stretcher at the beach. 

Mr Cooper said he asked the patient if she wanted to taste the water. 

"She actually lifted her hand out and put it to her mouth.

"She closed her eyes for a minute and her heart rate just accelerated," he said.

"I could see it actually palpitating in her chest. She opened her eyes again, I asked her how she was now and she said 'it's time to go,' so we loaded her back in the vehicle."

Mr Cooper apologised for the emotion, "It's all overwhelming but it's just what we do." 

"We're real people too, we share these moments with people when we go out."

"Some stuff is just very touching." 

