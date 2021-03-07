TODAY |

Watch: Australian mum and her dog chase alleged boat thief fumbling down Gold Coast canal

Source:  1 NEWS

A one-man crime wave on Queensland's Gold Coast has led to comedic scenes in a suburban waterway.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Penelope Howard and her loyal dog gave chase after she heard her son yelling that his boat had been stolen. Source: Nine

A mother and her dog weren't about to give up a stolen dinghy without a fight after the alleged thief broke loose with her son’s boat.

"I thought, he's not going very fast, I think I might be able to catch this guy," Penelope Howard told Nine News.

Mobile phone footage reveals the alleged thief slowly making his way along the Mermaid Waters canals, Howard screaming after him to “turn around … and bring it back".

Howard and her dog then jumped in the water to give chase, although the fumbling man flooded the boat’s motor and could go no further.

The alleged offender, Ben Luke, 39, is also accused of having stolen a truck earlier before leaving it outside Howard’s property and trying to get away from the scene on foot.

Neighbours came to Howard’s aid, capturing the man until police arrived and took him into custody.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One new Covid-19 border case — Air NZ crew member who returned from Japan; one location of interest
2
Adesanya loses first UFC fight after close contest
3
Air NZ to trial global digital travel pass as Govt hints at Covid-19 vaccine passports
4
Cook Islands agree to open up travel corridor between Auckland and Rarotonga
5
Harry, Meghan to delve into tough royal split in Oprah interview
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Blocking website widely used by white supremacists should be a priority - expert

Biden, Democrats prevail as US Senate OKs $2.65 trillion Covid-19 relief bill

Europe staggers as infectious variants power Covid-19 surge
02:14

Poet Amanda Gorman says she was racially profiled near her home