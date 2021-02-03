Watch: Australian MP gets in heated debate with political opponent who endorses 'snake oil Covid treatments'

The Australian government remains under pressure to publicly condemn Liberal MP Craig Kelly for endorsing unapproved coronavirus treatments.

There are concerns his prolific Facebook posts about hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin could undermine confidence in vaccines.

Former US President Donald Trump last year used and endorsed hydroxychloroquine but the World Health Organization ended trials of the drug saying there was little evidence they helped people with Covid-19.

Senior Labor frontbencher Tanya Plibersek clashed with Kelly outside media studios where both had been giving interviews.

"It's beyond time the prime minister told Craig Kelly to just shut up," she told reporters.

"We're spending $24 million on a campaign to tell people to get vaccinated and we've got a taxpayer-funded nong running around telling people not to."

Plibersek then addressed the Liberal backbencher directly with the pair arguing for a few minutes.

"My mum lives in your electorate and I do not want her exposed to people who aren't going to be vaccinated because of these crazy conspiracy theories," the Labor MP said.

Kelly claims he is not anti-vaccination but wants to consult with his doctor before deciding on which jab he may elect to have.

He has latched on to endorsements for the two unproven treatments from University of Newcastle Emeritus Professor Robert Clancy.

Professor Clancy said evidence showed hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were safe and should be used.

"Early treatment is highly effective. Vaccines are critically important. They should not be seen as mutually exclusive. You need them both," he told Nine newspapers.

Kelly accused the national Covid evidence task force - which is made up of top medical experts reviewing science continuously - of not being across the latest studies.

"Catch up with the evidence. Yes, you looked at three studies. Go and look at the other 32 studies and come back," he told reporters.

Greens leader Adam Bandt said if the prime minister had spoken to Kelly privately, the talks had failed to sway the rebel backbencher.

"Craig Kelly was out on podcasts yesterday spruiking the benefits of snake oil Covid treatments and undermining the public health response," he told ABC radio.