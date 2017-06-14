Watch: Australian driver causes panic after mounting pavement and crashing into casino

A man in Melbourne has been arrested after allegedly smashing his car into several high street shops and a casino.

Police raced to the scene after reports that a man was driving erratically down Swanson Street late last night.

Video footage shows an SUV swerving across the street before mounting the pavement and smashing into a shop front.

Frightened onlookers say the driver then sped off and was seen hitting the front of Crown Casino before getting out of his car and fleeing the scene.