Watch: Australian driver causes panic after mounting pavement and crashing into casino

A man in Melbourne has been arrested after allegedly smashing his car into several high street shops and a casino.

A man has been arrested following the scary incident outside Crown Casino last night.
Source: 9News / twitter / jotwhao

Police raced to the scene after reports that a man was driving erratically down Swanson Street late last night. 

Video footage shows an SUV swerving across the street before mounting the pavement and smashing into a shop front. 

Frightened onlookers say the driver then sped off and was seen hitting the front of Crown Casino before getting out of his car and fleeing the scene. 

Police say the 34-year-old from Burwood East has been taken to hospital for assessment. 

