 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: 'Australia not your doormat' - Aussie senator steps on President Trump

share

Source:

Associated Press

An Australian politician unveiled his own tribute to US President Donald Trump today, as the Australian Parliament met in Canberra for the first time since Trump's inauguration.

Senator Nick Xenophon, leader of the minor party Nick Xenophon Team, showed off to the media a doormat emblazoned with Trump's face and with the message: "Australia: not your doormat."

Senator Nick Xenophon put down the mat to "remind President Trump that Australia is not the US's doormat when it comes to issues of foreign policy".
Source: APTN

Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull were involved in a terse phone call when they first spoke as national leaders last month. 

Mr Xenophon also said the doormat "might be a good gift for Cory Bernardi," an Australian senator and outspoken supporter of Trump who announced today he will start a new political party to appeal to disenfranchised conservatives.

Mr Bernardi decided to abandon Mr Turnbull's conservative Liberal Party as the ruling coalition trails further behind the centre-left Labour Party in opinion polls seven months after elections.

Mr Bernardi told the Senate he had resigned from the party to start his new party called Australian Conservatives.

Mr Bernardi won in an election last July that saw a record number of Australians vote for anti-establishment parties that splintered the conservative vote.

His former government colleagues accused him of being a traitor, saying he was obliged to serve the party on whose policy platform he had been re-elected.

Related

Australia

00:31
The Australian prime minister says the call between him and the US president ended "cordially".

Turnbull denies Trump hung up on him – says conversation was 'frank'
00:34
Sean Spicer's attempt at dealing with the fall out with the Trump/Turnbull phone call hits a snag.

Insult to injury? Trump's mouthpiece gets Malcolm Turnbull's name wrong, calls him 'Trumble'
1 NEWS

Watch: An amused Malcolm Turnbull dodges questions on Trump's accusation Australia is trying to export 'next Boston bombers'

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:55
1
Mongrel Mob Hastings Chapter President Rex Timu has launched a Waitangi Tribunal claim, saying the government isn’t fighting P hard enough.

Inter-gang fight night organised by Mob president warring against P

00:41
2
Sydney's Intercontinental Hotel is surrounded by police and security officers after a listening device was discovered in a chair in the All Blacks' meeting room.

Steve Hansen reveals man charged over hotel listening device saga is 'someone well-respected' by All Blacks

00:46
3
Cesilie Carlton performed several somersaults before diving into a pool aboard Harmony of the Sea.

If you get vertigo, look away: Woman's unbelievable high-dive on moving cruise ship

00:07
4
This Mississippi man, Roger Logan, had a massive tumour removed from his lower abdomen after being told it was just fat.

Surgeon removes 59kg tumour from US man told 'you're just fat, it's just fat'

5

Young couple 'over the moon' after huge $18 million Lotto win - that was first believed to be $18k

02:04
Six fisherman are flying home from Auckland tonight having been rescued by a German cruise ship.

Why Tongan fishermen rescued after being adrift at sea have walked away with more than their lives

Six fisherman are flying home from Auckland having been rescued by a German cruise ship.

01:58
Among the well-known faces in this "Treat Her Right" advertisement is Kiwi actor Miriama McDowell.

'I feel like I'm playing every woman' - Kiwi star part of powerful ad campaign for equal pay

Miriama McDowell feels like crying every time she shoots scenes of her playing underpaid women.

01:06

Teachers 'aren't nutritionists' - kindy's note scolding parent over chocolate slice in lunchbox is overkill

The note also raised the ire of TVNZ newsreader Daniel Faitaua.

01:44
In the emotional reunion before his passing, Lomu meets van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up.

Flashback: Brothers in illness - Jonah Lomu visits Joost van der Westhuizen to tell him he loves him

In the emotional reunion, Lomu met van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up. The Springbok great passed away overnight after a battle with motor neuron disease.

01:41
hillary barry, bill english and donald trump

Watch: Kiwis 'ought to know what you said' to Trump on immigration ban - Hilary Barry presses cagey Bill English

The PM didn't reveal exactly what he said to President Trump over the ban.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ