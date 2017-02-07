Watch: 'Australia not your doormat' - Aussie senator steps on President Trump

An Australian politician unveiled his own tribute to US President Donald Trump today, as the Australian Parliament met in Canberra for the first time since Trump's inauguration.

Senator Nick Xenophon, leader of the minor party Nick Xenophon Team, showed off to the media a doormat emblazoned with Trump's face and with the message: "Australia: not your doormat."

Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull were involved in a terse phone call when they first spoke as national leaders last month.

Mr Xenophon also said the doormat "might be a good gift for Cory Bernardi," an Australian senator and outspoken supporter of Trump who announced today he will start a new political party to appeal to disenfranchised conservatives.

Mr Bernardi decided to abandon Mr Turnbull's conservative Liberal Party as the ruling coalition trails further behind the centre-left Labour Party in opinion polls seven months after elections.

Mr Bernardi told the Senate he had resigned from the party to start his new party called Australian Conservatives.

Mr Bernardi won in an election last July that saw a record number of Australians vote for anti-establishment parties that splintered the conservative vote.