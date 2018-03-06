Watch: Aussie's flying two-footed stomp on Mercedes in bizarre road rage incident

A man has been arrested after he was caught on camera stomping on the bonnet of another man's Mercedes during a confrontation in Adelaide's CBD.

9News reported the incident took place yesterday morning on Pulteney Street in Hurtle Square about 9am.

In the footage, the man can be seen violently kicking the car and climbing on the bonnet to perform a jumping double stomp on the bonnet.

It was not clear what had caused the incident.

Police were called and the man was arrested a short time afterwards.