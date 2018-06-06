 

Watch: Aussie woman who rode horse to bottle store while four times over the limit charged under the same law as drunk driver

AAP

A horse rode into a Queensland pub but it's the rider who left with a long face.

The woman, 51, has been charged after being four times the legal limit while riding a horse in the town of Logan, south of Brisbane.
The 51-year-old woman provided a different challenge for police at the Logan City Tavern, south of Brisbane, when she allegedly rode the horse drunk on Monday night.

Police say the woman rode the horse from Marsden to the tavern at Logan Central at approximately 11.30pm where she refused to leave the premises.

A 51-year-old woman provided a different challenge for police at the Logan City Tavern, south of Brisbane, when she allegedly rode the horse drunk on Monday night.

Upon arriving at the tavern, it's alleged she rode the horse through the drive- through section and appeared heavily intoxicated.

"Same as driving a car, you can't ride a horse over the legal limit," an officer can be heard telling the woman as she dismounts the animal.

It's alleged she provided a blood alcohol level of 0.226 per cent - over four times the legal limit.

She's been charged with being charge of a horse whilst under the influence of liquor and will appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on June 26.

Officers walked the horse to Logan Central Police Station before council workers later assisted in walking the horse to a Marsden address.

A QLD woman has been charged with being charge of a horse whilst under the influence of liquor.

