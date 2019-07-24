TODAY |

Watch: Aussie police tout one of biggest - and easiest - drug busts after van full of meth crashes into patrol cars

If you're going to transport 270 kilograms of an illicit drug, the worst thing that could happen would probably be to crash your van into parked police vehicles outside a police station.

Unfortunately for one Australian accused of attempting to transport NZ$208 million of methampetamine - police say he did just that.

A 26-year-old Berala man, Simon Tu, has been caught on CCTV footage losing control of his van on Monday, crashing into two parked police vehicles in Sydney before fleeing the scene. But police say he didn't make it far before he was caught with the stash.

New South Wales police hailed the arrest as not only one of the biggest, but also one of the "easiest" drug busts in history, according to media reports.

The crash happened outside Eastwood Police Station in Sydney.

"This would be one of the easiest drug busts NSW police have ever made," detective chief inspector Glyn Baker told reporters in Sydney yesterday.

"This man has certainly had a very, very bad day. Crashing into a police vehicle with that amount of drugs on board is somewhat unheard of – it’s an exceptional set of circumstances."

The 270 kilograms of the drug were sealed inside packing boxes.

Tu is charged with supplying a commercial quantity of methampetamine and negligent driving, according to Nine News.

CCTV footage captures the crash outside a Sydney police station. Source: 1 NEWS
